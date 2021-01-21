Clicks9
The Ten Stages of Genocide - Henna Maria - Examining the “10 Stages of Genocide” created by the American genocide scholar Gregory H Stanton, we come to see the horrific conditions from the past …More
The Ten Stages of Genocide - Henna Maria - Examining the “10 Stages of Genocide” created by the American genocide scholar Gregory H Stanton, we come to see the horrific conditions from the past dictatorships reflected right in front of our faces. You can watch the full video on my Odysee channel: odysee.com/@hennamaria. I am being heavily censored here and my account is in danger of being removed completely. Thus I have uploaded all my content to Odysee / LBRY. Come on over and subscribe, and you will get access to all of my videos, including the ones that have been removed by YT in the past. Much love, Henna.
Source: odysee.com/…aria:3/10-stages-of-genocide:6
Seen in: adoratioiesuchristi.blogspot.com/…ages-of-genocide-by-henna.html
Source: odysee.com/…aria:3/10-stages-of-genocide:6
Seen in: adoratioiesuchristi.blogspot.com/…ages-of-genocide-by-henna.html