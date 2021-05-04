Proof that the pandemic was planned with a purpose.

Thousands of medical doctors say the pandemic was planned.

A

one thousand medical doctors

7,000 professionals

(1)

‘The Corona panic is a play. It's a scam. A swindle. It's high time we understood that we're in the midst of a global crime.'



T

500,000 copies every week,

Hundreds of Spanish medical doctors say the pandemic was created



I

600 medical doctors

‘Covid-19 is a false pandemic created for political purposes. This is a world dictatorship with a sanitary excuse. We urge doctors, the media and political authorities to stop this criminal operation by spreading the truth.’

(2)

World Doctors Alliance:

'Greatest Crime in History'

'World Doctors Alliance'

(2A)

They also take legal actions against governments who are playing along with this criminal operation.

World Freedom Alliance:

Connecting Attorneys

World Freedom Alliance

They want to make sure these kinds of worldwide scams, that destroy millions of lives, can never occur again.

WHAT DO THEY KNOW?

Why are thousands of medical experts worldwide saying the pandemic is a 'global crime'? What do they know, that we don't? Let's have a look at some interesting facts...



Millions of COVID-19 test kits

sold in 2017 and 2018



T

Corona Virus Disease 2019.

In 2017 and 2018 - two years before COVID-19 - hundreds of millions of PCR test kits for COVID-19 were distributed worldwide.

L

Hundreds of millions!

'Quick! Hide it!!'

September 5,

September 6,

300215

'COVID-19 Test Kits'.

You can download a PDF that shows the original data of this website. It can also be seen on the web archive

Two years before the outbreak of COVID-19, nations around the world started exporting hundreds of millions of diagnostic test instruments for... COVID-19.



T

It also doesn't change the fact that two years before the pandemic, suddenly virtually every nation in the world started distributing hundreds of millions of medical test kits that are specifically used for COVID-19.

What did they know? What were they preparing for?

MASS DISTRIBUTION

Why did the entire world explode in mass distribution of hundreds of millions of Medical Test Kits, right before the worldwide pandemic hit?



In 2017, Fauci guaranteed a pandemic

within the next two years

I

during the first term of President Trump,

(3)

There is NO QUESTION there is going to be a challenge for the coming administration in the arena of infectious diseases.



There will be a SURPRISE OUTBREAK.

There's NO DOUBT in anyone's mind about this.

How could Fauci guarantee a surprise outbreak to happen during the first term of the Trump administration? What did he know, that we don't?

SURPRISE OUTBREAK.

NO DOUBT

ANTHONY FAUCI



Bill and Melinda Gates guaranteed an imminent global pandemic



I

a global pandemic was on its way,

during the next decade.

(4)

engineered virus

in the coming years.

(5)

Let their choice of words resound into your mind for a moment...

ON ITS WAY.

ENGINEERED VIRUS

NEXT DECADE.'



BILL AND MELINDA GATES



Practicing for a pandemic

B

‘coronavirus pandemic exercise’

Yes, you read that right: Bill Gates organized a coronavirus pandemic exercise, right before the coronavirus pandemic happened!

Bill Gates created a practice event for a global coronavirus pandemic, right before a global coronavirus pandemic happened.



Excitement about

selling vaccines in the next year



S

I'm particularly excited about what the next year could mean for one of the best buys in global health: vaccines.

T

guarantees

And indeed, right away Bill Gates proclaims that the only solution for humanity is to buy his vaccines...

2020 coronavirus pandemic

predicted in 2013



T

2013,

(6)

'2020 combined with CoronaVirus, bodies stacking.'

'The State is rioting, using the street outside. It’s coming to your windows.'

‘I did research back in 2012, and read the so called “conspiracy theories”. You know, those investigations the media doesn’t want us to look into. According to those theories, pandemics were bound to happen in the decade of 2020 - 2030. So I wrote the song Pandemic about it.’



G

What else can be discovered when we start doing research? Keep reading to learn more...

'Get ready for a global coronavirus pandemic'



I

It stressed the need to be prepared for… a coronavirus outbreak!

I

‘The United Nations (including WHO) conducts at least two system-wide training and simulation exercises, including one for covering the deliberate release of a lethal respiratory pathogen.’

Did you catch that?

Outbreak from China announced



I

a flu virus - which is a coronavirus - originating in China, from the area of Wuhan, and spreading all over the world

VIRUS FROM WUHAN

How could they know there would be a global coronavirus pandemic, that would start in the area of Wuhan, China? How could they predict it so accurately, right before it happened?



Was this coronavirus engineered?

W

Dr. Francis Boyle.

This facility is specialized in the development of... coronaviruses!

Now comes the interesting part: in 2015 Anthony Fauci gave this very lab 3.7 million dollars.

guaranteed

a lab that develops weaponized coronaviruses.

Sign up to know truth

and defend your freedom!

Several movies predicted the coronavirus pandemic

P

The film ‘Dead Plague’ depicts a global pandemic with a coronavirus, and even mentions hydroxychloroquine as the cure.

Literally everything we see now, is predicted in detail in these movies.

Comic book from European Union visualized global pandemic

I

.

(2B)

a new virus originating in a Chinese lab and spreading across the world.

No more medical freedom,

but medical tyranny by globalist entities.

'The safety measures that followed made our existence totally unbearable.'

Pandemic depicted during Olympics summer games in 2012

D

Why did the Olympic Games show a coronavirus pandemic, in their opening show?

Worldwide lockdown predicted in 2008

T

He said the purpose of this would be to create a new world of authoritarian control.

Journalists predicted

planned pandemic



I

Harry Vox

'They will stop at nothing to complete their toolkit of control. One of the things that had been missing from their toolkit is quarantines and curfews. The plan is to get hundreds of thousands of people infected with it and create the next phase of control.'

(7)

create the next phase of control.'



HARRY VOX,

RENOWNED INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST



'Scenario for the Future'

describes global pandemic



T

It's all described with terrifying accuracy... ten years before it happened!

(9)

a scenario for the future.

The 2020 pandemic is described in horrifying detail in the 'Scenario for the Future' by the Rockefeller Foundation, written in 2010.



T

enforced mandatory quarantine

the imposing of a suffocating lock-down

During the pandemic, national leaders around the world flexed their authority and imposed airtight rules and restrictions, from the mandatory wearing of face masks to body-temperature checks at the entries to communal spaces like train stations and supermarkets.

flexing of authority

'Even after the pandemic faded, this more authoritarian control and oversight of citizens and their activities stuck and even intensified.'



'In developed countries, this heightened oversight took many forms: biometric IDs for all citizens, for example, and tighter regulation of key industries whose stability was deemed vital to national interests.'

According to the Rockefeller Foundation, a global pandemic must result in increased control, where people gladly surrender their freedom, in order to feel safe again.



Handbook for global control

a handbook on how to implement new control systems during this pandemic.

1) First they announce a global pandemic with a coronavirus and say what it should lead to:

a whole new level of authoritarian control.

2) Secondly they give practical steps on how to apply this control system.

'Digital apps and privacy-protected tracking software should be widely used to enable more complete contact tracking.'



'In order to fully control the Covid-19 epidemic, we need to test the majority of the population on a weekly basis.'

A

And now, as of 2020, that is exactly what Bill Gates and many governments are calling for.

Everyone's contacts must be checked

I

(10)

Bill Clinton and Andrew Cuomo

This is an army of interrogators who will check everyone's contacts.'



ANDREW CUOMO,

GOVERNOR OF NEW YORK



A whole new level of

global control

B

(11)

(12)

6

6

6

(13)

(14)

Connecting your body to artificial intelligence



B

In 2015 Richard Rothschild invented a 'Method for Testing for COVID-19'. The method consists of sending our personal health information to 'the cloud', which is controlled by Big Tech.

(14A)

R

This video data is then combined with other personal information, and sent to the cloud, where it is connected to artificial intelligence.

The plan: inject mankind with DNA altering vaccine

T

Anthony Patch

‘They will release a man-made coronavirus. As a result the people will demand a vaccine to protect them. This vaccine will add a third strain of DNA to a persons body, essentially making them a hybrid. Once a person is injected, almost immediately their DNA undergoes a transformation. This genetic change will cause people to lose the ability to think for themselves, without them even being aware this happened. Thus they can be controlled more easily, to become slaves for the elite.'

We must be careful not to reject sound knowledge, based on years of research, simply because of our own lack of insight in these topics.



20 years of research say:

the vaccine will change our DNA

D

1) reprogram our DNA and make us hybrids that are easier to control.

2) connect us to artificial intelligence through a digital vaccine ID, which will also open a whole new realm of control.

Watch this critical documentary about the dangers of the coming vaccines:

Depopulate the earth by means of organized epidemics

Dr. John Coleman

(15)

One of the primary goals of the many secret societies that control governments and the media, is to depopulate the earth.

organized epidemics of fatal rapid acting diseases

DR. JOHN COLEMAN, CIA INTELLIGENCE OFFICER



Maintain humanity under 500,000,000

I

1. Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.

Using vaccines to reduce humanity



D

(16)

BILL GATES, VACCINE DEALER



Covid-19 vaccine

for population control?



M

An engineered bioweapon will be released in population centers. There will be calls for massive government funding for the vaccine industry to come up with a vaccine. Miraculously they will have a vaccine developed in record time. Everyone will be required to line up and take this vaccine shot.

The rest of his message is that this vaccine will slowly begin to kill millions - if not billions - of people over the course of a few years. It will be a kill-switch vaccine, designed to reduce the world's population.

SUMMARY:

WAS THE PANDEMIC PLANNED?



Thousands of medical doctors around the world call the pandemic a global crime, a world dictatorship with a sanitary excuse.



The years before COVID-19 the whole world suddenly started distributing hundreds of millions of PCR test kits for COVID-19.



In 2013, a researcher predicted a global pandemic with a coronavirus to occur in 2020. He knew this because of personal investigation of so-called 'conspiracy theories'.



In 2017, Anthony Fauci guaranteed a surprise outbreak of an infectious disease during the first term of the Trump administration.



Right before the global coronavirus pandemic, Bill Gates organized a global coronavirus pandemic exercise: Event201.



Also shortly before the outbreak, the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board told the world to be ready for a coronavirus pandemic.



In 2018, the Institute for Disease Modeling announced a global pandemic with a flu virus, originating in China in the area of Wuhan.



In 2018, Bill and Melinda Gates announced that in the coming years there would be a global pandemic of an engineered virus.



The coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 may have been created in the Bio Safety Lab Level 4 in Wuhan, which received millions of dollars from Anthony Fauci.



Several movies depicted the coronavirus pandemic with great detail, and even mention hydroxychloroquine as the cure.



A comic book produced by the European Union depicts a virus spreading worldwide. The crisis is solved by implementing totalitarian medical tyranny.



The Summer Olympics in 2012 presented in their opening show the scenario of a pandemic from a coronavirus.



The investigative journalist Harry Vox predicted in 2014 that a global pandemic would be created, so the 'ruling class' could implement a higher level of authoritarian control.



The investigative journalist Anthony Patch predicted a global pandemic with a man-made virus, that would be used to force a DNA altering vaccine on humanity.



Dr. Carrie Madej studied DNA and vaccines for decades and says the plan is to use the COVID-19 vaccine to start the process of transhumanism: reprogramming the human DNA.



The CIA officer Dr. John Coleman studied secret societies and says their goal is to depopulate the earth by means of organized pandemics of fatal rapid acting diseases.



In the state of Georgia a huge monument was erected in 1980 with ten guidelines for humanity, in eight languages. The first of these 'Ten Commandments' is that humanity needs to be reduced to half a billion people.



Bill Gates said during a TED talk that new vaccines can be used to reduce the world's population by 10-15%.



The 'Health Ranger', Mike Adams, predicted years ago what we see happening now: the release of an engineered bioweapon, followed by a vaccine mandate, massive government funding for the vaccine industry and a vaccine that is being developed in record time.



In 2010, the Rockefeller Foundation published the 'Scenario for the Future...' in which they describe a coming global pandemic, that should result in the implementation of authoritarian control over the people, which will then intensify after the pandemic.



In 2020, the Rockefeller Foundation published a handbook on how to create this world of control, with a step by step guide. They say life cannot return back to normal, until the world has become 'Locked Down' with this top down control from authoritarian governments.



We indeed see that Bill Gates and many others worldwide are right away seizing control in unprecedented ways, by enforcing vaccine ID's, microchips that will be implanted into people, mandating the wearing of face masks, social distancing, forced lock-downs, extreme contact tracing, and so on.



Part of this top down control is extreme censoring of every single voice from doctors, scientists or other experts that criticize what is going on.



All predictions were done

shortly before it happened

N

a few years or even months before it happened

Are there signs that the pandemic is being manipulated ?

S

beforehand

.

during

planned

controlled

Never before in the history of humanity has there been such a global censorship of medical doctors and respected scientists around the world.

Who is behind

the plan to control the world?

W

Total world domination has been a diabolical desire of many powerful leaders throughout world history. Just think of the notorious world empires of Rome, Great Britain, the Persians, the Russians, and so on.

(18)

‘Now is the historic moment in time, not only to fight the virus, but TO SHAPE THE SYSTEM.



The pandemic represents a window of opportunity to RESET OUR WORLD.



The world must act jointly and swiftly to REVAMP ALL ASPECTS of our societies and economies, from educational to social contacts and working conditions.



EVERY COUNTRY, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be TRANSFORMED.’

Klaus Schwab, Founder of the World Economic Forum

Covid19, followed by Global Governance and Internet Governance.

COVID-19 is a critical project that paves the way for the next step: GLOBAL GOVERNANCE. In the near future they plan to create complete censorship of the internet: INTERNET GOVERNANCE.



Nobody wants these organizations



N

The World Health Organization positioned itself as the authority over our health, without any one of us having chosen them.

Mankind as a whole must submit to the 'World' Health Organization, without them ever asking our opinion or even consulting with other medical experts. In fact, every medical expert speaking out against their decisions is censored.



T

our

They are the big, fat, mean bully on the playground, that plays boss over everyone.

World Health Organization

is run by a terrorist

T

(19)

“The TPLF qualifies as a Tier III terrorist organization… on the basis of its violent activities…”

Is this the world you want to live in, from now on?

More and more pandemics,

until mankind submits

T

There will be more and more pandemics, if we don’t do ‘the great reset’ now.

(18)

‘pandemic one’

‘pandemic two and three’

This decade is the selected timeframe to turn the world into one big prison.

Are you beginning to understand why more than 700 medical doctors from Germany, 600 doctors from Spain, thousands of medical experts from the USA and many more all over the world are calling this pandemic a 'global' crime'?

Leaders of Catholic Church

Warn Humanity



A

(20)

We have reason to believe, on the basis of official data on the incidence of the epidemic as related to the number of deaths, that there are powers interested in creating panic among the world’s population with the sole aim of permanently imposing unacceptable forms of restriction on freedoms, of controlling people and of tracking their movements. The imposition of these illiberal measures is a disturbing prelude to the realization of a world government beyond all control.



Is there hope? What can we do?



I

Yes, there is hope. The future is brighter than we can even imagine!

Discover a future of hope.

Sign up now!

B

Search on the internet for email adresses of leaders in government, education, healthcare, law enforcement and so on. Do it!

H

Having a Masters degree in Communication, I chose to leave a life of big money behind, to serve the world with my abilities.

The key to breaking their diabolical grip on mankind is TRUTH. Therefore, I want to answer the cries for help and translate the website into as many languages as possible, to inform all of humanity.

Together we can help protect humanity from power hungry madmen, and create a world of freedom and happiness.

References