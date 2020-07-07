Love of God, Family and Country

In this Sunday Sermon from South Saint Paul, Father discusses the virtue of patriotism as love of one's country, hearth, home and the land of our birth. Is America perfect and without blemish? Of … More

In this Sunday Sermon from South Saint Paul, Father discusses the virtue of patriotism as love of one's country, hearth, home and the land of our birth. Is America perfect and without blemish? Of course not! But true love of country includes gratitude for the good she's done, the justice she represents as well as acknowledging the obligation to make her better by voting in accord with Catholic teaching. As a military chaplain, Father explains what it means to him personally to have taken a vow to uphold the Constitution and how, for him, that means upholding the laws of God, as well. Please help us with Remnant TV Subscribe to our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCaYPEP4en3RHlv… Follow Michael Matt and The Remnant on Twitter: twitter.com/michael_j_matt @Michael _J_Matt @remnantnews Follow Michael Matt on Facebook: www.facebook.com/michael.matt.733 Donate to our Tax-Exempt Foundation: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/donate-home