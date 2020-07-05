The AMERICAN President: Trumping Globalism

On July 3, 2020, President Donald Trump issued an executive order to erect a National Garden of American Heroes in response to recent globalist-financed efforts to destabilize America and to destroy … More

On July 3, 2020, President Donald Trump issued an executive order to erect a National Garden of American Heroes in response to recent globalist-financed efforts to destabilize America and to destroy monuments to historically significant Americans. The President's executive order singles out a number of public figures, including Christopher Columbus and Father Junipero Serra… who "made substantive historical contributions to the discovery, development, or independence of the future United States" Why is Trump doing this? Because he's an American, not a globalist. Why do the globalists hate Trump? Because he wants America to be strong, while they want America to collapse. Trump's September 2019 speech to the United Nations General Assembly was a de facto declaration of war on their New World Order. Happy 4th of July!