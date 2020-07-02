FIGHTING BACK: The Catholic Vote

In this Sunday Sermon from South St. Paul, Father reflects on how close we all came to losing the Mass in Minnesota just as most Catholics have lost the Mass in New York City. What happened? A … More

In this Sunday Sermon from South St. Paul, Father reflects on how close we all came to losing the Mass in Minnesota just as most Catholics have lost the Mass in New York City. What happened? A handful of Catholics fought back and won their freedom to have the Mass and Sacraments inside their churches. Next up, Father looks at last week's victory over Cuomo and de Blasio in a New York court of law. Again, faithful Catholics fought back and won. Finally, Father points to the absolute urgent necessity for all Catholics to fight back at the polls in November and to make sure the good guys win there, too. Because if they lose, America may not come back from the edge of destruction.