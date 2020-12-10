 Christmas Campaign: Financial Insights
“We Need Masonic Principles”

"We need Masonic principles, such as solidarity and fraternity, to come together as one humanity, because that is what we are," Michelle Bachelet said at a December 1 event organised by the Grand Lodge of Chile.

Bachelet is a fromer Socialist President of Chile and the UN High Commissioner for “Human Rights.”

According to GrandLogia.cl, Bachelet also claimed that Covid-19 “has been eroding” alleged “achievements in gender equality, health, economic conditions and equal rights."

Bachelet’s father was a member of the Gran Logia de Chile.

Picture: Michelle Bachelet © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsVwphwasipg

