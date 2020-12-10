"We need Masonic principles, such as solidarity and fraternity, to come together as one humanity, because that is what we are," Michelle Bachelet said at a December 1 event organised by the Grand Lodge of Chile.Bachelet is a fromer Socialist President of Chile and the UN High Commissioner for “Human Rights.”According to GrandLogia.cl, Bachelet also claimed that Covid-19 “has been eroding” alleged “achievements in gender equality, health, economic conditions and equal rights."Bachelet’s father was a member of the Gran Logia de Chile.