Thirty Final Professions in One Day

On Saint Marta’s Day (July 29), Curia Cardinal Angelo Becciu received the perpetual vows of thirty young sister belonging to the Congregation Marta y Maria.
The ceremony took place in the Basilica Sant’Eugenio which belongs to the Opus Dei.
This Congregation is the first group of sisters founded in Guatemala. The founders were Jalapa Bishop Miguel Angel García Aráuz (+2003) and Mother Angela Silva. They started the group in January1979 with six postulants.
Now, they have over 800 sisters in 86 communities in eight countries (Guatemala, Venezuela, Ethiopia, Honduras, Argentina, Spain, Colombia and Italy) Pictures.
#newsTxjlsvpqzr
Clicks15
- Report
Social networks