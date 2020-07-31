A Faithful Doesn't Wear Mask, Priest Calls Police (Video)

Father Raymond Thomas of Our Lady of Peace parish, Ashtabula, Ohio, called the police because a parishioner, Patrick Ruane with his two-year-old son showed up for Mass without a mask.Ruane posted the filmed incident on FaceBook.com (June 1). The arriving policeman told him, “They are asking you to wear a mask to remain in the service. If you refuse to do so they are asking you to leave.”Ruane replied, “You cannot force me to wear a mask, Father Thomas.” But the priest insisted.The parishioner promises to leave but added, “Father you closed this church down for two months, and we couldn’t even kneel before the Lord in the Eucharist. Now I come here and you call the police.” Thomas ignored his words and repeated mechanically: “Please leave.”The video shows how a nervous Father Thomas is constantly grabbing, adjusting, and rubbing his mask.Would bishops and priests obey God's Commandments the way they obey the coronavirus regime, the Church's deadly crisis would be over within hours.