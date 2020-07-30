Russia an Syria "Take Vengeance" for Hagia Sophia

The Syrian National Defense Forces, a pro-government, Christian supported militia, received the consent of the Greek-Orthodox Metropolitan Nicholas Baalbaka of Hama, to build a smaller copy of the Hagia Sophia in the Christian town Al-Suqaylabiyah, writes Insmi.ru (July 30)This is considered a response to Turkey which recently turned Constantinople's Hagia Sophia into a mosque.The commander of the Russian military base in Khmeimim – 40 km West of Al-Suqaylabiyah - supports the idea, also the Russian State Duma represented by Vitaly Milonov.Turkey, a NATO country, is one of the main aggressors against Syria and a leading sponsor of Jihadists terrorism. The church will be just a few kilometres away from an illegal Turkish army bases.