Pro-Homosex Archbishop Explains Why He Had No Time for God

The Pontifical Academy for Life, led by Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, replied to critics of their coronavirus document which failed to mention God (AskaNews.it, July 29).With swollen formulations, Paglia explains that [by not mentioning God] he wants to “communicate” God in a way accessible to everyone.His aim is to speak “to the widest possible audience, to believers and non-believers” because “we are here to deal with the serious issues that have to do with the future of humanity as a whole" [not with God].The truth is that “humanity as a whole” couldn’t care less about Paglia’s documents.