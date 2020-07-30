Clicks48
Pro-Homosex Archbishop Explains Why He Had No Time for God

The Pontifical Academy for Life, led by Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, replied to critics of their coronavirus document which failed to mention God (AskaNews.it, July 29).

With swollen formulations, Paglia explains that [by not mentioning God] he wants to “communicate” God in a way accessible to everyone.

His aim is to speak “to the widest possible audience, to believers and non-believers” because “we are here to deal with the serious issues that have to do with the future of humanity as a whole" [not with God].

The truth is that “humanity as a whole” couldn’t care less about Paglia’s documents.

Tesa
  • Report
The Academy argues that their non-Catholic document wants to to communicate WHAT CONTENT? "in a way accessible to all" and to "the widest possible audience".
HerzMariae
  • Report
The Church has to speak to believers and especially to non-believers - convenient or inconvenient - about Christ.
Eva
  • Report
The Academy’s answer is written by Fabrizio Mastrofini, a longtime employee of Vatican Radio who serves as the academy’s spokesman.
Prayhard
  • Report
No non Catholic would have had any reason to read the vapourings of that lewd old man. Patently he does not believe, and his role is just to implement UN goals.
