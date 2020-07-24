Roman Sultriness? Vatican Goes Crazy Again: “Men Emerges From The Darkness”

The Vatican's Academy for Life, headed by the homosexualist Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, published on July 22 a 4,200-word coronavirus document.
Phil Lawler calls it on CatholicCulture.com "wordy" and "sentimental," and observes that it doesn't mention God, Christ, the Holy Spirit, the Church, the sacraments, prayer, charity, not even the word “Christian.” The buzzword “solidarity” is used 13 times.
An example: Covid-19 “has deprived us of the exuberance of embraces, the kindness of hand shakings, the affection of kisses [!], and turned relations into fearful interactions among strangers, the neutral exchange of faceless individualities shrouded in the anonymity of protective gears.”
Deacon Nick Donnelly told ChurchMilitant.com that this text is worthy of Nietzsche "because as far as it is concerned" God is dead. He calls the following statement taken from the document a Luciferian denial of men's origin as creatures of God and their supernatural destiny in Heaven:
‘We emerge from a night of mysterious origins [...] Too late do we learn consent to the darkness [?] from which we came, and to which we finally return’.”
#newsCxtsfubtao
Clicks44
- Report
Social networks
Inb4 @Be Ye Separate/ Joseph a' Christian flips out because, yes, this article does use the word that gets him excited. First sentence, too!