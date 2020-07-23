Vicar General Who Became Moslem Died

Father Teresito Soganub, who was taken hostage by an Islamic group in 2017 died early Wednesday due to cardiac arrest, according to Prelate Edwin de la Peña of Marawi, Philipines.
Soganub was the vicar general when he was abducted by Maute terrorists along with other Catholics. He appeared in a video appealing to the government to halt military offensives in Marawi City.
Soganub converted to Islam while he was held hostage, but Bishop de la Peña said this happened "under duress."
The priest was rescued by State troops. He returned to his Church duties.
