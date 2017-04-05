Praying the Rosary Outside Abortion Clinic

Clicks521Praying the Rosary Outside Abortion Clinic
Arlington Bishop Michael Burbidge prays the rosary with pro-life supporters outside a VA Abortion clinic.
God bless Bishop Burbidge. This is shepherding. And much, much more needs to be done. Nothing without prayer: does it need to be said? These simple displays of public witness embolden those not certain, who have not thought through what they believe or likely find it very difficult because they have been involved, in some way, in an abortion decision.
Our bishops regularly (annually) offer Mass at the parish closest to Carhart, but for some reason, they won't go the 5 minute walk to the … [More]
