World Youth Day: Francis Bishop Presides Beach Eucharist In Shorts

The Argentinian Auxiliary Bishop Oscar Miñarro, 58, has presided a New Rite "Beach Eucharist" during the recent World Youth Day in Panama.AdoracionYLiberacion.com (February 2) published the pictures.For the occasion, Miñarro dressed himself in shorts and sat in a beach chair. He used a towel on the sand as his New Rite “meal table”.The water he needed for his self-made liturgy came from a plastic bottle.Miñarro was named a Merlo-Moreno auxiliary bishop by Francis in September 2016. He is responsible for the Argentinian youth.