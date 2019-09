Tricky Francis Gives Homosexual Ex-Priest "The Power Of The Keys”

The homosexual activist James Alison, 59, wrote on TheTablet.co.uk (September 26) that Francis called him in 2017.A former British Dominican, Alison calls the Catholic teaching on homosexuality a “lie” and his priestly promises “null.”Already under Francis, he was defrocked by the Congregation of Clergy. Alison admits suffering from depression.Some years ago, his Dominican novice master, who is now a bishop [likely: Liverpool Archbishop Malcolm McMahon], offered Alison to transmit a letter to Francis.In the letter Alison wrote that he considers his laicisation "null" [although he also considers his ordination "null"]. He asked Francis to regularise him as a preacher for the homosex cause.Francis phone-call came on July 2, 2017 at 15.00. Referring to the letter, Francis used his obscure-talk-trick "I want you to walk with deep interior freedom, following the Spirit of Jesus. And I give you the power of the keys. Do you understand? I give you the power of the keys,” he said.Alison understood that Francis gave him the "universal jurisdiction to hear confessions" and made him a "clandestine mercy priest [with "null" promises]."Later a laughing canonist told Alison that, “canonically, this makes no sense at all, but … Francis does these things!”