Magical Magisterium: Francis And United Nations Say the Same

#newsDmkgwxefql Picture: Marcelo Sánchez Sorondo, © Ministerio de Cultura de la Nación Argentina, CC BY-SA

Argentinean born Archbishop Marcelo Sánchez Sorondo, the chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, believes that we are currently witnessing a "magical moment" because "for the first time the magisterium of the Pope which responds to the Gospel, is parallel to the teaching of the United Nations". Sánchez said this during a talk at the Universidad Católica of Valencia, Spain.According to him "the Pope's commitment is to eradicate poverty and hunger in the world," which is precisely the first of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.However, the United Nations aim at attaining these goals also by means of abortion and contraception.