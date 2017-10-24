클릭 수84
Yes, the Secret Works on an “Ecumenical Mass” Are Underway
Vaticanista Marco Tosatti has confirmed the existence of a secret committee reporting directly to Pope Francis that is working on an “Ecumenical Mass,” a liturgy designed to unite Catholics and Protestants around the altar.
Writing on firstthings.com Tosatti states that the [modernist] Secretary of the Congregation for Divine Worship, Archbishop Arthur Roche, and the Undersecretary, Monsignor Corrado Maggioni, are involved. The [Catholic] prefect of the Congregation, Cardinal Robert Sarah, has not even been officially informed of the committee’s existence.
Others involved in the secret project are [modernist] Archbishop Piero Marini and a [modernist] lay liturgist, Andrea Grillo, an ardent follower of Pope Francis.
Picture: © Mazur, catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsXeqvbyvtmn
