Portugese Priest Will Be The Lenten Preacher Of Pope Francis
Portuguese Father José Tolentino Mendonça, a priest who dresses as a layman, will preach the lenten retreat for Pope Francis and the Roman Curia.
Tolentino is known as a poet. He belongs to the liberal Church establishment of his country and is the vice-rector of the Catholic University of Portugal.
He is considered a “star” of the commercial media of his country. Tolentino is a representative of emotionalism which avoids speaking clearly, and says everything and the opposite of everything.
Picture: José Tolentino Mendonça, © iVangelho, CC BY-SA, #newsAyhsukazgl
