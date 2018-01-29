Language
Portugese Priest Will Be The Lenten Preacher Of Pope Francis

Portuguese Father José Tolentino Mendonça, a priest who dresses as a layman, will preach the lenten retreat for Pope Francis and the Roman Curia.

Tolentino is known as a poet. He belongs to the liberal Church establishment of his country and is the vice-rector of the Catholic University of Portugal.

He is considered a “star” of the commercial media of his country. Tolentino is a representative of emotionalism which avoids speaking clearly, and says everything and the opposite of everything.

