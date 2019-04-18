Same Eucharist: Francis Kneels in Front of Prisoners - But Not in Front of Christ

On Holy Thursday for the fifth time, Pope Francis "presided" a Eucharist for the Lord’s Supper in a prison.This time, he washed the feet of twelve men. Francis needed help to kneel down in front of them but he could do it well (video below).Only twenty minutes after this, during his Eucharist, Francis refused to genuflect in front of the consecrated species.With this Francis conveys the message that consecration does not happen in the New Rite Eucharist.