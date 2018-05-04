Clicks80
Archbishop Sample Abolishes Standing In Front of the Blessed Sacrament
Beginning on Corpus Christi, June 3, Archbishop Alexander Sample of Portland, U.S.A., determined that those attending Holy Mass will [again] kneel from the Lamb of God to Holy Communion.
According to a press realease of the archdiocese the change should “aid in the reverent participation of the Holy Mass and increase our devotion to the Holy Eucharist”.
Sample overrules a decision of his predecessor Archbishop John Vlazny who in 2000 made the faithful stand after the Lamb of God.
Sample's decision comes in a moment when the Pope himself is stubbornly refusing to kneel in front of the Blessed Sacrament.
Picture: Alexander Sample, © Steve Skojec, #newsPcapbnnfhw
