Old-Rite-Bishop Fernando Arêas Rifan consecrated Brazil on May 21 in presence of President Jair Bolsonaro to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.Arêas Rifan heads the old rite Personal Administration of Campos, a de facto Old Rite Diocese which is unique in the world.At the end of the ceremony, President Bolsonaro signed a consecration document. Catholic parliamentarians attended.