Sarah: Westerners Hijack Synod to Advance Bourgeois Christianity

Who is against “the Pope” is outside of the Church, Cardinal Robert Sarah, 74, told Corriere.it (October 7).For him every pope is the “right one” for his time because Divine Providence “sees very well.” He stresses that there is “a great harmony and continuity” between Benedict XVI and Francis, “as everyone has been able to see in these years.”Sarah worries however that some Westerners are hijacking the ongoing Synod “to advance their plans.” He calls this “dishonest and misleading.”Using the synod for abolishing celibacy and introducing female and lay ministries “would be an unworthy manipulation, dishonest deception, an insult to God,” he explains.The cardinal criticises that there are priests, bishops and even unfaithful cardinals [but no popes?] who “disorient the Christian faithful with their confused, ambiguous and liquid language.”It is shocking and “abominable” for him that the Amazonian poor are “used as an excuse to support projects typical of a "bourgeois" and "worldly" Christianity.”Sarah admits that ecology and poverty are important questions, but “nobody is interesting in a Church of that kind.”