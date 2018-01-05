Language
Bishop, Church Is Faced With “Serious Confusion”

Monsignor Luigi Negri, the former archbishop of Ferrara, Italy, has explained why he signed the Kazakhstan declaration which is a correction of Amoris Laetitia,

“Faced with the serious confusion in the Church regarding the subject of marriage, I believe that it is necessary to repeat the clarity of the traditional position.”

Talking to La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana (January 4) Neri quoted the late Cardinal Carlo Caffarra, “A Church with little attention to doctrine is not a more pastoral but a more ignorant Church". He adds, “This ignorance gives birth to confusion.”

Jim Dorchak
All the other Bishops are busy denouncing Monsignor Luigi Negri.
aderito
i agree with you Monsignor Luigi Negri .where are all the other bishops and cardinals ?? are they afraid of the Pope ??????
