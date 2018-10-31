Another US Bishop “Credibly” Accused of Homosexual Abuses

Lay Review Board

New York Auxiliary Bishop John Jenik, 74, who has been the parish-priest at Our Lady of Refuge in the Bronx since 1978, was accused of "sexual abuse of a minor" or "inappropriate behaviour with one person", Cardinal Timothy Dolan announced on ArchNY.org.The incidents allegedly occurred decades ago, between 1978 and 1985. Nevertheless aconcluded in a secret trial that the evidence against Jenik “is sufficient to find the allegation credible and substantiated”.In a letter Jenik proclaimed his innocence, “I continue to steadfastly deny that I have ever abused anyone at any time.”Jenkin is rehabbing from his first hip surgery and will undergoing a second hip surgery next month.