Amazon Synod Started with Four-Step-Enthronement of a Demon (Video)

The Andes fertility idol Pachamama was given a big entry into the Amazon Synod. The video below documents the steps of its enthronement:
October 4
The fetish was in the centre of the hocus-pocus ceremony in the Vatican gardens at which Francis assisted.
October 7
Francis presided a Eucharist in St Peter’s basilica for the beginning of the Synod. At the end, an informal/infernal group met with Francis around the demon now placed in a boat on the floor of the basilica. They sang their canticles to the mumbo-jumbo.
October 7
Then, Francis and the Synod delegates formed a pagan procession bringing Pachamama from St Peter’s to the Synod Hall. The false god was carried in the boat on shoulders, at the end by bishops.
Until now
Inside the hall, the goddess was placed in front of Francis’ bench and has remained there since.
WATCH THE TRUTH ABOUT THIS DEMON. THE INDIANS SUFFER GREATLY. A BRAVE ANTHROPOLOGIST HAS BEEN SHOWING IT LONG AGO, THEREFORE HE IS ATTACKED.
WATCH THE TRUTH ABOUT THIS DEMON. THE INDIANS SUFFER GREATLY. A BRAVE ANTHROPOLOGIST HAS BEEN SHOWING IT LONG AGO, THEREFORE HE IS ATTACKED.
WARNING: PEOPLE WITHOUT MERCY PREFER THAT ALL THIS REMAINS HIDDEN. OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE PRAY SO TRUTH MAY NOT BE CLOAKED, SO CATHOLICS WHO WANT TO LAY DOWN THEIR LIFE FOR CHRIST, EVANGELIZE THESE CREATURES OF GOD WHO ARE SUFFERING TO THE EXTREME.
CATHOLIC RELIGION LEADS CREATURES TOWARDS DIVINE LOVE, JESUS CHRIST. THIS IS MERCY!
WARNING: PEOPLE WITHOUT MERCY PREFER THAT ALL THIS REMAINS HIDDEN. OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE PRAY SO TRUTH MAY NOT BE CLOAKED, SO CATHOLICS WHO WANT TO LAY DOWN THEIR LIFE FOR CHRIST, EVANGELIZE THESE CREATURES OF GOD WHO ARE SUFFERING TO THE EXTREME.
CATHOLIC RELIGION LEADS CREATURES TOWARDS DIVINE LOVE, JESUS CHRIST. THIS IS MERCY!
Most don't even notice. The great apostasy.
God is male (spare me the : God doesn't have a body stuff) This is a female image. It couldn't be Mary as this figure Pachamama has for generation been a depiction of a pagan earth goddess (we're not given to accepting facile explanations)
God is male (spare me the : God doesn't have a body stuff) This is a female image. It couldn't be Mary as this figure Pachamama has for generation been a depiction of a pagan earth goddess (we're not given to accepting facile explanations)
Where is the cross? Any depiction of the Second Person of the Blessed Trinity? This 'enthronement' of a female pagan goddess is in St Peters, the prototypical church of the Christian faith. Is this the abomination of desolation?
