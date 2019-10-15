Amazon Synod Started with Four-Step-Enthronement of a Demon (Video)

God is male (spare me the : God doesn't have a body stuff) This is a female image. It couldn't be Mary as this figure Pachamama has for generation been a depiction of a pagan earth goddess (we're not given to accepting facile explanations)



Where is the cross? Any depiction of the Second Person of the Blessed Trinity? This 'enthronement' of a female pagan goddess is in St Peters, the prototypical… More

God is male (spare me the : God doesn't have a body stuff) This is a female image. It couldn't be Mary as this figure Pachamama has for generation been a depiction of a pagan earth goddess (we're not given to accepting facile explanations)



Where is the cross? Any depiction of the Second Person of the Blessed Trinity? This 'enthronement' of a female pagan goddess is in St Peters, the prototypical church of the Christian faith. Is this the abomination of desolation?