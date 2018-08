If a Pope Can Reverse Church Teaching on Death Penalty, Why Not on Homosexuality?

New Ways Ministry

The pro-gayuses Pope Francis’ “ change ” of Church teaching on the death penalty to argue in favour of accepting homosexuality.Writing on(August 3), the group sees Francis' recent turnaround as proof that “Church teaching can [allegedly] change” even to its “opposite”.According to the group, the current ecclesial discussions about homosexuality “have great potential to shape future changes in Church teaching in regard to those topics”.Twitter-User Rorate Caeli therefore suggests the following change in the Catechism:"For a long time, the Church considered homosexual acts intrinsically disordered. With a better understanding of human dignity, we now believe them to be delightful. The hierarchy is filled with people with such inclinations, a sign of divine favor."