If a Pope Can Reverse Church Teaching on Death Penalty, Why Not on Homosexuality?
The pro-gay New Ways Ministry uses Pope Francis’ “change” of Church teaching on the death penalty to argue in favour of accepting homosexuality.
Writing on NewWaysMinistry.org (August 3), the group sees Francis' recent turnaround as proof that “Church teaching can [allegedly] change” even to its “opposite”.
According to the group, the current ecclesial discussions about homosexuality “have great potential to shape future changes in Church teaching in regard to those topics”.
Twitter-User Rorate Caeli therefore suggests the following change in the Catechism:
"For a long time, the Church considered homosexual acts intrinsically disordered. With a better understanding of human dignity, we now believe them to be delightful. The hierarchy is filled with people with such inclinations, a sign of divine favor."
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsTatwegrogg
