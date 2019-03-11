Clicks188
Cardinal Napier Defends Martyr Cardinal Pell

Durban Cardinal Wilfrid Napier, South Africa, defends the falsely convicted Cardinal Pell.

Writing on Twitter (March 11), Napier refutes an article calling Pell’s defence problematic.

Napier replies, “It would be a problem, if you don’t know Cardinal Pell, or the layout of the sacristy in Melbourne Cathedral, which between Masses on any Sunday is like a railway station.”

Further, Napier states that it “boggles the mind” how the main celebrant could break away from the recessional procession.

Picture: Wilfrid Napier, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsWmtolopjzi
