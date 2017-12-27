Clicks527
Francis Supports Liberal Cardinal Rodriguez
Pope Francis has called Cardinal Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, after he was accused of financial improprieties.
According to the Honduras television Suyapa TV Francis said to Rodríguez at the phone, “I’m sorry for all the evil they have done against you, but do not you worry.”
Rodriguez called the charges against him “an attack on the Holy Father" although a connection between him and Francis was never made by the usually pro-Francis media.
Picture: Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga, © Christoph Müller-Girod, CC BY, #newsSlbjwmpigc
According to the Honduras television Suyapa TV Francis said to Rodríguez at the phone, “I’m sorry for all the evil they have done against you, but do not you worry.”
Rodriguez called the charges against him “an attack on the Holy Father" although a connection between him and Francis was never made by the usually pro-Francis media.
Picture: Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga, © Christoph Müller-Girod, CC BY, #newsSlbjwmpigc