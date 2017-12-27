Language
Francis Supports Liberal Cardinal Rodriguez

Pope Francis has called Cardinal Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, after he was accused of financial improprieties.

According to the Honduras television Suyapa TV Francis said to Rodríguez at the phone, “I’m sorry for all the evil they have done against you, but do not you worry.”

Rodriguez called the charges against him “an attack on the Holy Father" although a connection between him and Francis was never made by the usually pro-Francis media.

Dr Stuart Reiss
Apparently this phone call was made immediately after he got off the phone with Cardinal Pell...and reassured him that ‘he’s got his back, not to worry’....Pell is meanwhile accused of the vilest crimes, and dragged through the coals in Aistralia....and not just accused of pickpocketing like the vice guy maradiaga....no doubt he made similar supportive phone calls to Burke and Muller and Sarah after all three were bullied by their boss at work....
