Vatican Hires a Rich Company Which Promotes Gay Ideology

The Vatican has hired the big Irish technology companyto design and run vaticannews.va.defines itself as “a proud leader in supporting the LGBT community”. One wonders if the Vatican considers itself part of it. According to the ‘Global Diversity List’ the company is among the “top 10 LGBT employee networks”. It also sponsors many events promoting gay ideology.The prefect of Vatican Communications, Monsignor Dario Viganò, tried to justify himself by calling the software he purchases fromas “agnostic”, however, the Vatican money still goes to a company that actively promotes mortal sin. All this, the Vatican calls “reform”.