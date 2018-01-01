Cardinal Müller, Private Judgment Decides Whether Marriage Is Valid Or Not

Vatican Insider

According to Cardinal Gerhard Müller a Catholic may conclude that the marriage he contracted in front of the Church was invalid although he has no canonical proof for this.Talking to the ultraliberal(December 31) Müller claimed that if such a person enters another liaison, the second liaison would be the one valid before God.The claim that anybody but an ecclesiastical judge may decide about the validity of a marriage was explicitly condemned by the Council of Trent (1545-1562). Without annulment every second liaison is a mortal sin. Müller therefore presupposes that the annulation process or the canonical form of the Catholic marriage are irrelevant.