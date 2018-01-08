The Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate Have Resurrected

Il Mattino

A group of twelve former Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate have successfully escaped the Vatican crack-down. They re-appeared in a slightly modified habit in Italy, writes the newspaper(January 5).The pious women are based in the shrine Santuario del Buon Consiglio of Frigento. Since December 28 they are working in a radio and publishing house which formerly were managed by the Sisters.The Vatican forced them out of their religious vows but has no power against pious women who form a community in order to serve the Lord.The Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate have been headed for the last five years by a Vatican appointed liberal commissioner. Until this day the Vatican has not explained this harsh measure.