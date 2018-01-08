Clicks710
The Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate Have Resurrected
A group of twelve former Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate have successfully escaped the Vatican crack-down. They re-appeared in a slightly modified habit in Italy, writes the newspaper Il Mattino (January 5).
The pious women are based in the shrine Santuario del Buon Consiglio of Frigento. Since December 28 they are working in a radio and publishing house which formerly were managed by the Sisters.
The Vatican forced them out of their religious vows but has no power against pious women who form a community in order to serve the Lord.
The Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate have been headed for the last five years by a Vatican appointed liberal commissioner. Until this day the Vatican has not explained this harsh measure.
