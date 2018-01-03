Francis Wants Church “Totally Subdued To Progressivism”

Il Giornale

Before Christmas Pope Francis named fourteen cardinals as members of different Vatican congregations. According tothey are all in line with Pope Francis' ideological stances.Referring to an anonymous source the newspaper compares Francis with Benedict XVI. This source says that Benedict XVI did not govern and "maintained a pluralistic Church” by taking into account the different currents in the Church.This has radically changed with the arrival of Francis “who wants a Church in his image and likeness, a Church that is totally subdued to progressivism.”