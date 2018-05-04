Clicks14
Diocese Denies SSPX Couple to Become Godparents
A married couple attending mass in the church of the Society of Saint Pius X in New York was denied to be the godparents of their niece in Buffalo diocese.
According to sspx.org (May 1) the decision was made by Sister Regina Murphy, the interim chancellor of the diocese, and confirmed by auxiliary Bishop Edward Grosz.
Sister Regina wrote that the couple practices its “Catholic faith within a church that is not in union with the Church of Rome and which has rejected the absolute [sic!] authority of the Holy Father and many of the reforms of the Second Vatican Council”.
The child was finally baptized in a chapel of the Society of Saint Pius X on April 15 with the selected godparents.
The U.S. District of the Society of Saint Pius X has informed the Vatican of this and hopes [probably in vain] for a clarification.

