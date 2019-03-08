Cardinal Müller: Media "Lie Firmly in Hands of Enemies to Christianity"

The Christians are exposed incessantly to “anti-Christian propaganda,” Cardinal Gerhard Müller told Catholic World Report (March 7).And: The oligarch media “lie firmly in the hands of enemies to Christianity” and use [rare cases of] abuses to “assault the Church in general.”On the other hand Müller warns that the same media “only praise the Pope when they can make use of him for their agenda.”Müller also warns of those who were hostile to John Paul II and Benedict XVI but now invoke Pope Francis, not because they acknowledge him as pope in terms of Catholic faith but because they use him as a "vehicle for their leftist-liberal agenda to desacramentalize the Church.”