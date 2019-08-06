Ex-President of John Paul II Institute: Francis Simply Throws Away People

The dismissal of Catholic professors from the John Paul II Institute in Rome was a "conviction without a trial," its former president, Monsignore Livio Melina, told La Verità (August 3).
Melina and three of his colleagues were dismissed by Archbishop Paglia, the Institute's Grand Chancellor, “for not following a particular interpretation” of Francis’ Amoris Laetitia.
Melina spells out what this decision means: “It is intolerable in the Church to interpret the magisterium of Pope Francis in continuity with the previous Magisterium.”
Catholic interpreters “even lose the right to defend themselves in a trial and are - according to a ‘throw-away culture’ so often condemned by Pope Francis - simply dismissed,” Melina explained.
Picture: Livio Melina, #newsGnododkkcf
Clicks72
- Report
Social networks