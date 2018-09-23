Language

Police arresting nine people a day to fight "hate" speech [political disagreement]

Move to Saudi Arabia to enjoy at least some freedom. Make Speech Free Again.
Tesa
What the hell is going on with the world? A student has been forced to resign from the free speech society at Durham University for tweeting women don't have penises.
Rafał_Ovile
Neo-marxist human control tools: Truth - It's new hate speech
Seidenspinner
At least your feelings will be intact when you’re raped or stabbed
