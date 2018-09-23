Police arresting nine people a day to fight "hate" speech [political disagreement]

Clicks134Police arresting nine people a day to fight "hate" speech [political disagreement]
Clicks134
Move to Saudi Arabia to enjoy at least some freedom. Make Speech Free Again.
Write a comment
What the hell is going on with the world? A student has been forced to resign from the free speech society at Durham University for tweeting women don't have penises.
Like
Rafał_Ovile likes this.
Rafał_Ovile shares this.
Policja aresztuje ludzi za komentarze internetowe. Zakamuflowana tyrania czasów ostatecznych...