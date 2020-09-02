Clicks58
en.news

Coronavirus: Francis Stays at Home - Until 2022

Francis is not expected to travel outside Italy until 2022 according to Italian media.

The reason: He is waiting for a "vaccine" against the coronavirus before planning further trips. 2020 was the first year since 1979 without a papal journey abroad.

Francis recently called the coronavirus “a wake-up call" in the face of "our rampant consumption.” Evidently, this wake-up call regards also Pontifical travel activities which have contributed little to the good of the Church.

Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsZmhedulebk

  • Report

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up