They Have Started Tearing Down the Glorious Christchurch Cathedral

1.2 Mio USD demolition work has begun on Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Christchurch, New Zealand.The remains of three bishops, buried in a side chapel, will be disinterred once the church has been torn down to ground level.The cathedral was completed in 1905 and closed after the September 2010 earthquake. The February 2011 earthquake collapsed the two bell towers and destabilised the dome which was later removed.Restore Our Catholic Cathedral (ROCC) is preparing to challenge the demolition legally.According to sources talking to Gloria.tv, diocesan bureaucrates make decisions without informing the faithful.Christchurch Bishop Paul Martin claimed it was going to cost too much to restore the building, yet he intends to plough $57 Mio USD into a new site in the central city with no drawings of the new cathedral available.