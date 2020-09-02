Viganò Calls for Establishing a Catholic Militia

Catholics may not abandon the Church because she has been invaded by “heretics and fornicators,” Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò wrote in a September 1 letter to CatholicFamilyNews.com.However, if the faithful are forced during the “Eucharist” to assist at sacrileges, heresies and ramblings, they must look for another church.Viganò recommends changing to the Traditional Latin Mass because it corresponds perfectly to the Faith. He praises the Society of Saint Pius X for having carried forward the flame of Tradition, “Its priests have been a healthy thorn in the side for the hierarchy.”Archbishop Lefebvre is for Viganò a confessor of the faith and his denunciation of Vatican II is more relevant than ever.Viganò explains that the Church is eclipsed “by a strange extravagant Church established in Rome.” Therefore, a resurrection of the Church militant is necessary because “no son tolerates his mother being outraged by the servants.”In an “emasculated age devoid of values such as honor, faithfulness to one’s word, and heroism,” he calls to rediscover that Christian life is a militia.He underlines that the Lord helps the Catholics by drying up the swamp and extinguishing vocations in corrupt seminaries and convents.