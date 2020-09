German Bishop Give A Damn About Roman Instruction

Münster Bishop Felix Genn, Germany, will „not change anything“ after a Roman instruction demanded that parishes are led by priests.Only in July, Genn commissioned the first layman "to lead" a parish.Genn told Kirche-Und-Leben.de (September 2) that he was "surprised" by the Roman instruction [which simply repeated Canon Law]. He sees no reason to change - what he calls - the „developments of new leadership models.“A disciple of Hans Urs von Balthasar, Genn is considered a "conservative."