Clicks90
en.news
1

German Bishop Give A Damn About Roman Instruction

Münster Bishop Felix Genn, Germany, will „not change anything“ after a Roman instruction demanded that parishes are led by priests.

Only in July, Genn commissioned the first layman "to lead" a parish.

Genn told Kirche-Und-Leben.de (September 2) that he was "surprised" by the Roman instruction [which simply repeated Canon Law]. He sees no reason to change - what he calls - the „developments of new leadership models.“

A disciple of Hans Urs von Balthasar, Genn is considered a "conservative."

Picture: Felix Genn, © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsIbxzlweinp

  • Report

  • Social networks

Ultraviolet
  • Report
Now this should be interesting. He's openly defying the Vatican and The Church.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up