Catch the Criminal! This Is His Face

The church at Queen Street 1515, Toronto was built by Anglicans and named it Church of Epiphany. They celebrated their liturgy here for the last time on Palm Sunday 1983 [March 27]. On this day, the Church welcomes the King of Israel. The Anglicans sold their temple to Catholics. "June 11, 1983 marks the special Dedication day and the birth date of Our Lady of Lebanon Maronite Catholic Parish in Toronto." I don't know what feast the Maronites had that day, but I do know that Roman Catholics had the feast of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (the first Saturday after the octave of Corpus Christi). June 11 is also the commemoration of Saint Barnabas the Apostle. This is the background that will enable us to explain the incident of August 30, 2020.

The man in the photo by the surveillance camera looks like an regular guy. Other sources say that he took the head of the Holy Madonna with him. This is a very important detail, because whoever carries the head of Our Lady is actually carrying the head of the Church, because everything that can be said about the Blessed Virgin, the same can be said about the Church. Yes, but this guy has his own head on his neck, only that in this scene (carrying the Virgin's head) as a man he is the head of this Woman. This event signifies that this stranger is the antitype of the visible head of the Church. Who is this? This is the great prophet who will renew everything himself! This is Paraclete, the second Comforter promised by the Lord Jesus! Why did this spectacular sign appear in the Maronite parish?

Because "Our God will come from Lebanon; he shall be as brilliant as the sun." [PSALMODY Antiphon 1, Saturday, 3rd Advent Week]. Moreover, the Maronites dedicated their parish and church on June 11, the day of the commemoration of Saint Barnabas. In the Holy Scriptures, Barnabas is also called the Son of Consolation and therefore the perfect antitype of Paraclete because he has the dignity of an Apostle, i.e. that is, sent by the Lord Jesus himself. He will be bright as the sun, because Paraclete is also the Fire that Jesus wanted to throw on the earth.

P.S.

Our Lady of Lebanon is not a victim in this event, but a winner. She always wins, and we will soon see her final global triumph.



September 1, feast of Mamma Schiavona, Montevergine, Italy