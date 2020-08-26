The Germans Do Not Give In

After the publication of the Instruction on the Parish by the Congregation for the Clergy, the German bishops have still not calmed down.
They are particularly offended by the truism stated in the document that only a parish-priest can lead a parish [just as only a bishop can lead a diocese].
Rome was quickly intimidated by the Germans, so that Cardinal Beniamino Stella, the Prefect of the Congregation for the Clergy, made them an "offer of dialogue" - the first step towards surrender.
Bishop Georg Bätzing of Limburg, the president of the German bishops, accepted the offer, but extended the invitation on his own to professional laymen whom he will take to Rome to increase the pressure.
The talks are a cover-up tactic, because it is already clear that the document will not change anything in the dying German church.
Picture: Mazur, CC BY-SA, #newsGzswjvkwza
"Rome was quickly intimidated by the Germans..." This is untrue.
False Francis is the Dictator.
(Crux Jan.2019)
"Nonetheless, Marx’s ongoing role on both the C9 and the Council for the Economy are indicative of just how much faith Francis has in him."
.
Together, they make up a Brood of Vipers.
