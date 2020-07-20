Shadow-Boxing: Vatican Document Criticises [German] “Tax On Sacraments”

The Congregation for the Clergy released a July 20 instruction about the parish. It is approved by Francis and claims that the current parish model does “no longer adequately” correspond to the “expectations of the faithful.”The text is full of Francis buzzwords like “listening to the Spirit," "new signs,” finding “new forms of accompaniment and closeness.” It writes that parishes shouldn't be closed due to lack of priests or money - although this happens all the time and will happen further. The document is aware of this, therefore it says that the grouping [= closing] of parishes is to be decided by the bishop on Francis’ famous “case-by-case basis.”According to the text, parishes should be led by priests - or not: Laypeople may head a parish when there is an alleged "shortage of priests." However, the title or the function of a parish-priest should not be conferred to these de facto parish-priests. The documents acknowledges that deacons participate in the Sacrament of Holy Orders which would rule out ordaining female deacons.It wants donations during Mass and for sacraments to be free, not a “price to pay” like a “tax on the Sacraments.” This evidently contradicts the German praxis of excommunicating Catholics who don't pay a church tax.One wonders why this wishy-washy instruction was produced as it is already clear that nobody, including the German Bishops, will pay any attention to it.