New Trend: First Communion Children Distribute Communion

Erlbach parish, Germany, celebrated an Open-Air First Communion for ten children, fittingly in front of the local Saint Corona chapel. Erlbach belongs to Passau diocese which is headed by “conservative” Bishop Stefan Oster.The diocesan Bistumsblatt (July 19, Scan below) writes that the children received Holy Communion and then distributed Communion to their respective families.In order to obey the coronavirus regime, the families were sitting separated from each other. The hostes for each family were previously put on plates and covered with a cloth and red stones to prevent them from flying away in the wind.