Gay Case: German Bishop Sends Prosecutor to the Vatican

Picture: Gregor Hanke, wikicommons, CC-BY-SA

Last week, Eichstätt Bishop Gregor Hanke, Germany, sent a monk, a former prosecutor, to Rome to inquire about Eichstätt Monsignor Christoph Kühn, 57.While he was working in the Vatican, Kühn is accused of having “homosexually assaulted” and bullied adult collaborators, who, by the way, could easily have defended themselves.The information was published by the German fake-news Bild.de which was fed by Alexander Stevens, the lawyer of one of the anonymous “victims”. It’s a common practice of lawyers to use the media in order to push for their side of the story.Stevens’ client, a priest, makes the unlikely claim that the assaults caused in him depression and psychological problems and made his mother attempt suicide.Kühn worked in nunciatures in Simbabwe and Zambia before becoming the head of the German-speaking section in the Secretary of State (2001-2008).From there he was - for obvious reasons - demoted to collaborator of the nunciature in Vienna, Austria (2008-2012), before being further demoted and made a canon of the cathedral chapter in Eichstätt, his home diocese. In May 2019 he was granted a leave from all his functions.According to Bild.de, Archbishop Viganò who has been the personnel officer in the Secretary of State, presented a four-page-testimony to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith regarding the case.Kühn’s homosexual adventures were never a mystery and well known far beyond the Vatican. However, in today’s Church, priests are punished for standing up for the Faith and liturgy, not for promoting immorality and heresy.