Paris: Our Lady Has Turned into a Cat

The website of the Paris city hall, France, announced on its summer calendar that the the municipal swimming pools will remained closed on August 15 for the “Feast of the Cats.”Paris is run by the Spanish born socialist mayor Anna Hidalgo, a militant atheist, who was re-elected on June 29.Hidalgo quickly received a reply on social media, “No, Mrs. Hidalgo, August 15 is not ‘cat day.’ You are paid by the French and not by a small group of people who hate Christianity.”In 2017, Hidalgo forbad the traditional Christmas Marches on Champs-Elysées because they displayed the Nativity scene. She also removed the Christmas crib from the city hall, but celebrates every year the end of Ramadan.