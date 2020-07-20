No More Trips? One Monsignor Transferred, Two Fired

At least for the next 18 months, but likely for longer, Francis doesn’t plan any trips, Avvenire.it writes.
Therefore, Columbian Monsignor Mauricio Rueda Beltz, Francis’ tour operator for the last four years, was moved to Lisabon as a counselor of the nunciature.
Two prelates who were involved in the London Sloane Avenue case have been fired by the Vatican Secretary of State, and will return to their respective dioceses: Monsignor Alberto Perlasca to Como and Monsignor Mauro Carlino to Lecce.
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsAqcdalglth
Clicks67
- Report
Social networks