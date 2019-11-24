Financial Scandal: Vatican Unable to Keep Rules – Not Only in Dogmatic Matters

Nobody can ever make honest money being honest.

There cannot be rich people without poverty.

There cannot be anything without rich people.

That is why there cannot be honesty.

So the devil can always find something on us.

Together with journalists. Just search and you will find.

We sin if we have a job.

We sin if we buy food.

We sin if we buy tools to work.

Therefore Jesus came into this world.

Agnus dei qui tollis peccata mundi. Miserere nobis.