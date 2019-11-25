Francis’ Private Secretary About to Resign

Monsignor Fabian Pedacchio Leaniz, 55, Francis’ full-time private secretary in Santa Marta, could leave his job in early December, AdnKronos.com (November 24) writes.
Pedacchio, a Buenos Aires priest, was sent to Rome in 2007 by Cardinal Bergoglio as a collaborator of the Congregation for Bishops.
According to AdnKronos.com there has been “an acceleration in his replacement for reasons which are still unclear.”
AdnKronos.com describes Pedacchio as an “absolutely reserved man” and “highly confidential collaborator” to whom Francis has a relationship of trust.
He is a canon lawywer and was secretary of the association of Argentinean canonists.
In August 2018 Pedacchio was accused of a homosexual double life. He has denied all the charges.
