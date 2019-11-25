Breaking: Italian Bishop Apologises to Impenitent Adulterers

Belluno Bishop Renato Marangoni, Italy, apologised to adulterers in a November 22 open letter entitled, “One word entrusted to you: Sorry!”He invites unrepentant adulterers to a December 1 meeting in the diocesan centre while calling adultery a “new experience of union.”Parts of the letter are sentimental, “Perhaps you have suffered from attitudes among us of judgment and criticism towards you.”Parts are heretical, “We have for a long time declared that you could not be fully admitted to the sacraments of Penance and the Eucharist” – as if this were not true.Marangoni uses the we-form to attack the Church, “We have been stiffened on a very formal view of the family situations you had arrived at.”He insists that “we were wrong not to consider equally the personal situation, the dreams you had nurtured.”Marangoni nurtures the illusion that adultery is only about “complex situations” and “personal responsibility” that needs “to be supported and helped in its fragility,” as if the Church would not do this.He goes on promising that during the meeting “we will also rediscover the encouraging words of Pope Francis, who wrote in one of his exhortations: Amoris Laetitia.This is what the user “il vandea” replied to Marangoni on the Italian Gloria.tv, “Go and confess to a Catholic priest (you will surely meet someone outside your circle). Then write to the public sinners for whom you have so much compassion: ‘You are on the way to hell; in order to find salvation, repent, convert to Catholic Doctrine, break all illegal ties immediately, and after choosing to live in continence and a holy confession, you may return to the Holy Eucharist’.”